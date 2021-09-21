Bad air quality warning issued as smoke from Windy Fire and KNP Complex spreads

In this Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021 photo released by the KNP Complex Fire Incident Command, smoke plumes rise from the Paradise Fire in Sequoia National Park, Calif. In the southern Sierra Nevada, two fires ignited by lightning are burning in Sequoia National Park. (KNP Complex Fire Incident Command via AP)

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Smoke from both the KNP Complex fire and Windy Fire in Tulare County continues to spread across the Central Valley – prompting an air quality alert to be issued Tuesday.

According to the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District, the warning will remain in place while smoke impacts continue, or until Thursday morning when a change in the weather is expected to allow the smoke to disperse.

Air district officials warn that the risk from particulate matter in smoke includes triggering asthma attacks, aggravating chronic bronchitis, and increasing the risk of a heart attack and stroke. Those with pre-existing respiratory conditions are considered especially vulnerable.