Assistance center to open at Clovis Veterans Memorial District for residents impacted by Creek Fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno County on Monday will open a multi-agency Local Assistance Center (LAC) at the Clovis Veterans Memorial District to help people impacted by the Creek Fire.

The facility will be located at 808 4th Street in Clovis.

The LAC will be open seven days a week from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. until further notice.

This center will serve as a one-stop-shop to help connect residents and property owners with assistance and resources available through a variety of state and local agencies, officials say.

Available resources include, and are not limited to, critical document replacement services, social services, economic recovery, and financial services, motor vehicle services, healthcare, mental health services, and Red Cross.

