Areas of Three Rivers now downgraded to evacuation warning

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Areas of Three Rivers previously categorized under an ‘evacuation order’ due to the SQF fire have now been downgraded to an ‘evacuation order’ Sunday according to officials from the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office

Those areas include;

  • Areas of Cherokee Oaks
  • Old Three Rivers Road
  • Portions of South Fork Drive, north of Conley Bridge (just south of Heidi Drive) including South Forks Estates.

Those who are able to now return to their homes are asked to remain prepared to evacuate should conditions around the SQF fire change.

