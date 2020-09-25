Animals left behind in the Creek Fire getting help from the Sheriff’s Office

Wildfires

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHAVER LAKE, California (KGPE) – Two rescue groups with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office have come together to ensure animals left behind in the Creek Fire make it through the disaster. 

The Fresno County Sheriff’s office Jeep rescue units – or “jeepers” – and the mounted posse started a program five years ago to help animals left behind by wildfires or other disasters.  They take food to abandoned animals who might otherwise starve to death.

“We started this feeding program, started going into…we had about 40 different stops all around the mountain and we’d go in and feed and water every other day or every day depending on where they’re at,” said Jim Dixon, the Sheriff’s Mounted Posse Vice Commander.

So far, hundreds of animals have been saved. The teams actually help out in their spare time to make sure the animals survive.

“You know, you can’t think of a better thing to do with any of your spare time than to do this,” said Randy Ray, the Jeep Unit Commander for Sheriff’s Search and Rescue. “It’s rewarding. We’re volunteers, we don’t get paid for this. Helping doesn’t really stop at a person or a car or a house, it’s about everything in its road.”

The volunteer deputies believe their work makes a huge difference to victims returning to homes devastated by wildfire.

“Brings them hope.  When you have a devastated area just something simple like your animals can give you hope that there’s a future and it’s gonna be a long road to recovery for many of them,” said Dixon.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.