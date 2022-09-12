MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that all evacuation orders, warnings, and road closures for all locations have been lifted for the Fork Fire.

Cal Fire officials say the blaze began Wednesday, Sept. 7 in the area of Road 222. As of Monday morning, the fire has burned 819 acres and is 85% contained.

Deputies say to use caution, emergency equipment, and personnel are still in the area.

As of September 11, at 6:00 p.m. the American Red Cross shelter located at the Oakhurst Community Center closed as their remaining residents needing assistance returned home or found other accommodations. Click here to join us in supporting the American Red Cross.

Cal Fire announced that the Fork Fire had been sparked by a vehicle.