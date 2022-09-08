FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officials with The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District have issued an air quality advisory for the region.

On Thursday, air quality officials say that due to three active wildfires, high levels of smoke will impact the Central Valley, especially in the north portion. The advisory will remain in place until the smoke dissipates or until the weekend.

The Valley Air District warned residents being impacted by smoke to remain indoors to reduce their exposure to particulate matter (PM) emissions.

The wildfires to blame for this particulate matter are the Red Fire in Mariposa County, the Rogers Fire in Tuolumne County, and the Mosquito Fire in Placer Count.

Health experts warn that particulate matter can impact residents’ health in many ways such as:

Triggering Asthma attacks

Aggravate chronic bronchitis

Increase the risk of heart attack and stroke

Officials added that people with heart or lung disease should follow their doctor’s recommendations if being exposed to this particulate matter.

Bad air quality tends to affect more those with existing respiratory conditions like COVID-19, young children, and the elderly.

Anyone experiencing negative pollution effects should move to a filtered air space with an air conditioner and closed windows. Cloth and paper masks generally used for COVID-19 protection may not be enough for wild smoke inhalation protection.