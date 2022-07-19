MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – There have been no reported injuries among firefighters or civilians following the Agua Fire in Mariposa County – but two homes on Agua Fria Road have been destroyed by flames.

The blaze was first reported around 1:00 p.m. on Monday.

Evacuation orders have been lifted for the area surrounding Agua Fria Road, but Cal Fire officials say there is still potential for the fire to spread.

“There is a lot of brush that continues to actively burn within the fire perimeter,” said Jamie Williams with Cal Fire.

As of Tuesday evening, the Agua Fire has burned more than 400 acres and is 25% contained. The latest fire information can be found here. The American Red Cross had a shelter open for those in need.

“Last night we did have two clients spend the night,” said the American Red Cross’ J.R. Matchett.

174 personnel have been working to control the fire, which started after a car lost control and crashed on Highway 140. The sparks from that accident turned into flames.

“We’re heading into the summer months under extreme drought conditions, so all of that has contributed to the spread and intensity of this fire,” Williams said.

Rough terrain is still a concern but crews remain optimistic.

“The fire is burning in brushy oak woodland that was affected by the 2017 Detwiler Fire. There are some areas that are very rocky and steep, so it is a little slower going,” Williams said.

Officials say they expect to have full containment by Thursday.