2 Fresno businesses selling wine to raise money for Creek Fire victims

FILE – A sign hangs in front of a property along Highway 168 after the Creek Fire burned though Fresno County, Calif., on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, FILE)

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Two Fresno businesses are selling wine to help raise money for Creek Fire evacuees.

Nativ Wine, a home-based virtual wine store, and Root General collaborated on the project with 100% of the proceeds benefiting local women-led philanthropy group, PINC

Nativ Wine and Root General said PINC will direct the funds from the effort to help evacuees displaced by the Creek Fire.

The wine is for sale through Nativ Wine’s website through the end of the day on Friday, and supporters can pick up their wine at Root located at 1424 Fulton Sreet on Saturday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. in person.

