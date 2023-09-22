FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District issued an air quality alert to San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Merced, Fresno, and Tulare counties because of the smoke moving into the Central Valley from wildfires.

“The central region is seeing wildfire impacts today from both northern California and the Red Wood fire happening in Tulare county, one in our Foothills and one a long way away, either way, we put it the smoke plume has traveled to the valley,” said Heather Heinks who is the Outreach and Communications Manager for the Valley Air District.

The District is now recommending to check the air quality before you go outside.

In the morning you might wake up see the haze, smell the smoke in the air because all of the atmosphere, the smoke in the atmosphere from the previous day settles at night when the air cools.

Poor air quality means you probably should stay inside as much as possible.

“It also means slowing down the activities, children breathe more air pound for pound than adults and so they are very sensitive, and so are athletes, that vigorous exercise needs to be reduced when air quality is like this,” said Heinks.

If you are part of a more vulnerable group such as the very young or the very old, and anyone with a respiratory condition is urged to stay indoors until air quality improves.

Heinks says conditions may improve pretty soon.

“The good news is we expect a little bit of movement. hopefully tonight a new system will come in, by Friday it should look a little bit better,” said Heinks.