Wildfire forces evacuations in northern California

A firefighter battles the Kincade Fire near Geyserville, Calif., on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. Portions of Northern California remain in the dark after Pacific Gas & Electric Co. cut power to prevent wildfires from sparking during dry and windy conditions. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

GEYSERVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A wind-driven wildfire has forced evacuations north of San Francisco in Sonoma County.

The state firefighting agency Cal Fire says the blaze near Geyserville has grown to 10,000 acres (15 square miles) early Thursday. The Sonoma County sheriff’s office says evacuations have been ordered.

The National Weather Service says winds around the highest areas of Sonoma County have been blowing at speeds up to 70 mph, and elsewhere in the region, there are winds between 30 mph and 50 mph.

View the interactive map for current evacuation boundaries, evacuation centers, power shut-off areas.



Vea el mapa interactivo para ver los límites actuales de evacuación, los centros de evacuación, las áreas de corte de energía.https://t.co/kQ6zM982Ek #KincadeFire pic.twitter.com/nsf6fVBV08 — County of Sonoma (@CountyofSonoma) October 24, 2019

