Wildfire burning in Madera County destroys 3 buildings

MADERA COUNTY, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – A wildfire burning near Road 222 above Kerckhoff Lake in Madera County is now grown to 45 acres with 35% containment.

Road 222 has been closed off as firefighters try to get a handle on the fast-moving ‘Smalley Fire.’

The Madera County Sheriff’s Office is asking everyone located or within half a mile of the 28000 block of Road 222, Corrine Lake Road, and Box Canyon Road to evacuate immediately due to fire danger.

The fire began Monday afternoon, and firefighters say the biggest challenges have been the terrain, lack of access, and no cell coverage.

Firefighters are currently use their radios because the area is so remote.



Officials do not know how the fire started and are asking everyone in the area to be prepared in case there are more evacuations.

It is not clear when Road 222 will reopen to the public.

The Red Cross has set up an evacuation center at the Oakhurst Community Center for people to stay.