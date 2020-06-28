Wild Water Adventure Park added new safety measures, working with county to determine reopening date

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE) — Wild Water Adventure Park in Clovis added new safety measures as they work with the county to determine when they can reopen.

They say they have stepped up cleaning efforts, installed plexiglass barriers, and added signs throughout the park reminding people to keep their distance and wash their hands.

They’ve also canceled their fireworks shows and will limit how many people are allowed in the park at a time.

“You order your tickets online for a specific date, and you bring your family in. You’ll set up with a table, your own personal picnic table, which is your home base. Once you get to the park, the first thing we do is we do a temperature check,” Wild Water Adventure Park Manager, Steve Miklosi said.

Miklosi says they don’t have a reopening date yet, but they hope they’ll be allowed to open for at least part of the summer.

