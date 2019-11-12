Wife of murdered Selma man moves out of home, terrified by shooting

SELMA, California (KSEE) – A widowed woman has left her home in Selma after a shooting claimed the life of her husband and put her daughter in the hospital. The incident took place on Sunday night.

Both family and Fresno County Sheriff’s Office have identified the man as 32-year-old Steven Falcon.

“I heard between 7-10 shots,” said neighbor David Fermin Rodriguez. “We thought were firecrackers but it is becoming common now, here in Selma.”

Selma Police said the incident took place around 9 p.m. near Sakinaw and Mitchell Avenues. His 6-year-old stepdaughter was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital.

“A little girl,” said Rodgriguez. “That is the part that hurts.”

Rodriguez said the wife screamed and cried for help for her 6-year-old daughter who was shot in the leg.

“She was in the front yard,” said Rodriguez. “Her mother was tending to her and he was in the garage towards the back. He wasn’t moving.”

A rent sign now posted at the home. The landlord said the wife called him this morning to tell him she can no longer live there after what has happened.

“His wife told me that she has to move,” said Falcon’s landlord Harbhajan Nagra. “That she had to live with his relatives or something. She doesn’t want to live over here because of the shooting memories you know.”

Police are still looking for the suspect and a light-colored sedan.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.