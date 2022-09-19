BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills fans traverse tremendous lengths to support their team in locales near and far. Brian Goldsmith flew home from Texas with plans to put in the extra miles on his way to attending the Monday Night Football home opener at Highmark Stadium, and display his passion for the hometown team while supporting a charitable cause.

Goldsmith, a 36-year-old Kenmore East High School graduate who attended University at Buffalo and played semi-professional football for the Buffalo Gladiators and Lightning, intends to beat the stadium traffic by running 17 miles — about 30,000 yards — from North Buffalo to the tailgating lots in Orchard Park before Monday’s game between the Bills and the Tennessee Titans.

This year, in Goldsmith’s third Stampede to the Stadium effort, he is raising funds for FeedMore WNY.

“It’s a great reason for me to come visit home and do something I love to do while supporting the community,” said Goldsmith, an accomplished triathlete now living in Frisco, Texas, where he works as a fitness coach. “I really look forward to running down Abbott Road again into the tailgate. This is something I’ve tried to make an annual tradition. Being able to parlay it into fundraising for FeedMore, especially after the horrific shooting at Tops, makes this even more meaningful.”

Goldsmith’s long road to the home opener will be livestreamed via the Go4TheGoldy channels that have more than 1,000 followers on YouTube and Twitch. His friend Chris Stutz will follow along on a bicycle and manage the stream. Goldsmith promised to perform a set of 10 pushups every time someone makes a donation and comments on one of the streaming channels.

Stutz, a San Diego native, is excited for his first Bills gameday experience. “I’m going to be the biggest Bills fan there is for the next two days,” he said. “It’s going to be fun to help Brian fulfill his vision, seeing how passionate and genuine he is about loving Buffalo and the Bills.”

With more than $550 raised for FeedMore WNY as of Sunday morning, Goldsmith said he will jump through a table after completing the run if donations exceed $1,000.

The additional exercise shouldn’t phase Goldsmith. He has qualified six years running for the Super Sprint Triathlon World Championships, and plans to compete next year in Spain after placing second nationally in his age group (35-39) at the Multisport National Championships Festival held this past spring in Irving, Texas.

Goldsmith warmed up for his Stampede to the Stadium on Friday night by running the 50-yard Finish that ends on the Bills logo at midfield. He placed fifth overall with a personal-best 5K time of 17 minutes, 47 seconds.

“Hopefully that’s a good sign for how well I will run on Monday,” said Goldsmith, who will begin his run at 10 a.m. at the Tim Hortons near the corner of Delaware and Hertel.

The 17-mile distance was determined after Goldsmith ran that far on a snowy January morning in 2017 before the Bills ended their 17-year postseason playing in Jacksonville. Starting his Stampede to the Stadium run at the corner of Delaware and Hertel Avenues, he extended the route with a 1.5-mile lap around Delaware Park.

Goldsmith appreciates that his rushing distance now matches the No. 17 jersey number worn by Josh Allen. The initial Stampede to the Stadium came before Allen’s first home start in his rookie season.

“It’s funny because I made it 17 miles before Josh Allen was even here in Buffalo, but it’s pretty cool that it happens to be his number now,” Goldsmith said.

