FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – This Sunday, the first NFL games of the regular season kickoff on CBS47 and KSEE24, including the Raiders vs. the Broncos Sunday at 1:00 p.m.

The games will be exclusively broadcast on KSEE and KGPE, but since KSEE and KGPE were forced off the DIRECTV lineup on July 2, DIRECTV customers may not be able to watch the games unless the dispute between Nexstar and DIRECTV is resolved. DIRECTV customers are being urged to call the company at 800/531-5000 and demand that they restore KSEE and KGPE to their systems.

DIRECTV subscribers do have other options to view the game:

DIRECTV customers can switch their cable or satellite provider to another service. KSEE and KGPE have reached agreements with all other local distributors and is available on all of them.

KSEE and KGPE are also available on streaming services such as YouTube TV and Hulu.

As broadcast stations, KSEE and KGPE, broadcast their signals over the public airwaves to anyone with an antenna, which you can find at a variety of electronics or home-improvement stores.

Many local restaurants and sports bars will also be carrying the games such as Riley’s Brew Pub or Tap & Cellar.

KSEE and KGPE’s parent company, Nexstar, is working hard to resolve the impasse with DIRECTV, but the company has twice turned down Nexstar’s offer of an extension. More information can be found on Yourcentralvalley.com, including a list of alternative providers.

DIRECTV subscribers are again being urged to call DIRECTV at 800/531-5000 and complain.