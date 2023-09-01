FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – This Saturday, Ohio State takes on Indiana while Texas Tech goes up against Wyoming. These games and other college games will be broadcast on CBS47 and KSEE24, but since CBS47 and KSEE24 were forced off the DIRECTV lineup on July 2, DIRECTV customers may not be able to watch the game unless the dispute between Nexstar and DIRECTV is resolved.

DIRECTV customers are being urged to call the company at 800/531-5000 and demand that they restore CBS47 and KSEE24 to their systems.

DIRECTV subscribers do have other options to view the game:

· DIRECTV customers can switch their cable or satellite provider to another service. CBS47 and KSEE24 have reached agreements with all other local distributors and is available on all of them.

· CBS47 and KSEE24 are also available on streaming services s as YouTube TV and Hulu.

· As a broadcast station, CBS47 and KSEE24 broadcast its signal over the public airwaves to anyone with an antenna, which you can find at stores like Best Buy or Ventura TV.

· Many local restaurants and sports bars will also be carrying the game such as Riley’s Brew Pub or Tap & Cellar.

CBS47’s and KSEE24’s parent company, Nexstar, is working hard to resolve the impasse with DIRECTV, but the company has twice turned down Nexstar’s offer of an extension. DIRECTV subscribers are again being urged to call DIRECTV at 800/531-5000 and complain.