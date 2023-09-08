FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – This Saturday, college football is back in action with great games including UCLA vs San Diego State exclusively broadcast on CBS 47. But since KGPE and KSEE were forced off the DIRECTV lineup on July 2, DIRECTV customers may not be able to watch the game unless the dispute between Nexstar and DIRECTV is resolved. DIRECTV customers are being urged to call the company at 800/531-5000 and demand that they restore KGPE and KSEE to their systems.

DIRECTV subscribers do have other options to view the game:

DIRECTV customers can switch their cable or satellite provider to another service. KGPE and KSEE have reached agreements with all other local distributors and is available on all of them.

KGPE and KSEE are also available on streaming services such as YouTube TV and Hulu.

As a broadcast station, KGPE and KSEE broadcast their signals over the public airwaves to anyone with an antenna, which you can find at stores like Best Buy and Ventura TV.

Many local restaurants and sports bars will also be carrying the game such as Riley’s Brew Pub or Tap & Cellar.

KGPE and KSEE’s parent company, Nexstar, is working hard to resolve the impasse with DIRECTV, but the company has twice turned down Nexstar’s offer of an extension. DIRECTV subscribers are again being urged to call DIRECTV at 800/531-5000 and complain.