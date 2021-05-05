Who is running in the California recall?

With the effort to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom surpassing its valid signature threshold, a special election will likely be held in the fall.

Here are the major players in the race:

Gov. Gavin Newsom

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom has been the target of previous recall attempts, but proponents of the effort say his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic pushed this one past its threshold.

Newsom has largely dismissed the recall as an effort from the party of former President Donald Trump, saying his focus is on vaccine distribution and reopening the state safely.

John Cox

Republican businessman John Cox has criticized Newsom for not only his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic but homelessness and the housing crisis, as well as issues with the state’s power and water management.

Cox has proposed to cut taxes, lower the cost of living, address homelessness, reopen schools and the economy, and lower energy costs.

Cox lost to Gov. Newsom by a large margin in the 2018 gubernatorial race.

Kevin Faulconer

Kevin Faulconer, former mayor of San Diego, has been a frequent critic of Gov. Newsom.

Faulconer, a Republican, has pledged to focus on community safety, homelessness, the cost of living and affordable energy.









Caitlyn Jenner

Reality star and former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner is the only woman running as a Republican in this race.

Jenner says, as governor, she would cut regulations, reopen schools and businesses, address the state’s housing and homelessness crises and veto proposed tax increases.





Doug Ose

Doug Ose is a former Republican congressman representing parts of the Sacramento Valley.

Ose, who withdrew from the 2018 gubernatorial race, says he would reopen schools and businesses, decentralize COVID-19 vaccine distribution, reduce homelessness, focus on public safety, cut agricultural regulation and kill the state’s high speed rail project.

Other Candidates

Other candidates who have said they are running in the special recall election include former adult film actress and 2003 recall candidate Mary Carey, former gubernatorial candidate Nickolas Wildstar, motivational speaker Sarah Stephens, former professor James Hanink, former Irvine mayoral candidate Luis Huang, Chauncey Killens, Paul Kurdian, former gubernatorial candidate Robert Newman, Riverside County Supervisor Jeff Hewitt, former Pasadena mayoral candidate Major Williams and business owner Mando Perez-Serrato.