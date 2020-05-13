White’s announcement could mean no Bulldog football in the fall

Fresno, Calif. (KSEE) — It appears we might not be seeing football at Bulldog Stadium this fall.

The uncertainty brought on by the coronavirus pandemic got heightened Tuesday for the Fresno State athletics department, when Timothy White, the chancellor for the 23-school California State University system, which includes Fresno State, said classes would mainly continue in a virtual capacity through the fall semester.

“To the best of my knowledge, there is not a pandemic handbook,” says Paul Ladwig, a former Associate Athletics Director at Fresno State. “Sad, but understanding (of the decision by White). It’s the world in which we live.”

Based on what current athletic administrators have been saying, it seems very likely that if the Fresno State campus is basically closed to students, there won’t be Bulldog sports in the fall.

NCAA president Mark Emmert said last week he couldn’t see a scenario where college sports resumed with no students on campus, although in an interview with ESPN reporter Heather Dinich on Tuesday, Emmert struck a slightly different tone, saying the decision about whether to restart will not be made by the NCAA.

“These are localized decisions. Local campuses have to decide: Are we opening up, and are we bringing students back to play sports?” Emmert told Dinich. “The NCAA doesn’t mandate that, nor should it. The schools themselves have to make those choices.”

Mountain West commissioner Craig Thompson was pretty blunt back in April on the Mountain West Network, when asked what will guide the conference’s decision about whether to restart athletics in the fall.

“We will not have college athletics until the campuses are open,” said Thompson then.

On Tuesday though, Thompson, along with Fresno State president Joseph Castro and the presidents of two other Cal State system Mountain West schools, San Diego State and San Jose State, released a statement through the conference office saying — “certainly, all conversations are led by academics, as well as public health and safety. Within that framework, more determinations are necessary. All three institutions will work closely with the Mountain West. No decisions on athletics have been made.”

In a separate statement, Fresno State Director of Athletics Terry Tumey said Fresno State “continues to evaluate all opportunities related to the resumption of athletics in advance of the fall 2020 competitive seasons,” and that a task force created by Castro to analyze the issue, will make an announcement “as we move forward.” That announcement could come in early June.

Already Tuesday, one California-based conference, the California Collegiate Athletic Association, a Division II conference which includes a bunch of Cal State system schools, announced sports will not be conducted in the fall.

“The CCAA member institutions will continue to advocate strongly to maintain NCAA championship opportunities for all of our student-athletes, including our fall sports, during the 2020-21 academic year and recommend competition resume when it is safe and appropriate to do so for all of its members,” said the conference in a statement on its website.

Making matters even worse, with football being the economic engine that helps support many of the other sports on campus, if there is no Bulldog football in the fall, there probably won’t be any other sports as well.

“There’s very little likelihood there will be any other sports, because 85 percent of the revenue derived from college athletics comes from the sport of football,” said Thompson in that Mountain West Network interview back in April.

Which has Ladwig hoping for a hail mary of sorts, which will allow the Bulldogs to open the 2020 football campaign as scheduled against Idaho State at Bulldog Stadium on September 5.

“Gosh, I hope there becomes a vaccine,” said Ladwig. “I hope testing becomes more prevalent, to where we can take 450 student-athletes, and test them on a daily basis, so there is college athletics in the fall.”