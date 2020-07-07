While recovering from COVID-19, Visalia family loses everything in 4th of July house fire

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE) – A Visalia family woke to a nightmare this Fourth of July weekend. Their home caught on fire, destroying almost everything they owned.

Yadira Amzequita was first to notice the fire at her home in the 800 block of North Hall around midnight. Her parents, brother, and sister were all asleep. Amzequita said she noticed the power went out and went to go turn it back on when she noticed flames coming from the back of the home.

“That’s when I ended up just opening the door and just the whole force of the flames and heat and everything so I didn’t even try to close the door at all,” said Amzequita.

She ran to wake her family and get everyone out. She said her father suffered minor burns to his arm and face but everyone made it out to safety. Neighbors called the fire department and 24 Visalia firefighters arrived and had the fire under control within about 40 minutes. But by the time it was over, the Amzequita family realized almost everything they owned was lost.

It’s just another obstacle the family now has to overcome. Yadira says her mother and brother both tested positive for COVID-19 and are recovering.

Donate to the family’s GoFundMe account here.

