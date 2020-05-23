Where you can go outdoors for Memorial Day weekend

FRESNO, California (KGPE) — With more lakes and parks reopened in the area, many started the holiday weekend early.

The latest to reopen to visitors Friday was the Millerton Lake State Recreation area. It only applies to the Fresno County side of the park from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Day-use parking, the boat launch, and limited marina access are included in this.

Campgrounds are still closed and any big group gathering is not allowed. Also, it’s recommended to adhere to social distancing and to bring your own sanitizer.

The Sharp family from Clovis was one of the first ones to get in Millerton Lake’s water this morning. They headed for the lake with their boat in tow when they first heard it reopened.

“It’s our new boat, we’re hoping it runs good [sic],” Eric Sharp said. “[The plan is] to have some fun and get the boys on the wakeboards and tubes.”

It’s the same for Polo Varela and his family. They actually had plans to head out to Monterey because they’d been feeling cooped up at home.

But, with Millerton Lake back open, no reason for hours-long drives for the time being.

“This is closer to home. I live in Selma, so it’s like, why not,” Varela said.

Millerton Lake now joins Bass Lake, which has been open to boating and day-use for weeks. Pine Flat Lake also opened all boat ramps, parking lots and restrooms this week.

All Fresno County parks, like Lost Lake, have been open since May 11 for people to get outside for a breather. The parks do have signage up encouraging COVID-19 health and safety guidelines. Also, parks will only be allowing 50% capacity.

Shaver Lake, though, is still closed to boating. People can still go to swim and fish, however.

Julia Roether, senior communication advisor for Shaver Lake’s operator Southern California Edison, said it’s all about safety.

“We’ll safely reopen the lake and its facilities as state requirements allow,” Roether said. “We expect access restrictions to be lifted in several phases.”

In the city of Fresno, parks will still be closed throughout the holiday weekend. Trails, however, will be open for people to use.

Here’s more details for other counties:

Madera County

Hensley Lake and its facilities are still closed to the public.

Mariposa County

Lake McClure and Lake McSwain are allowing all residents from Mariposa County to go in. Residents from Merced, Atwater, Winton, Livingston, Ballico, Cressey, Le Grand, Planada, and a number of Stanislaus County areas are also allowed. ID will be checked upon arrival.

Merced County

Lake Yosemite is open, but the playgrounds, walking pier and large group picnic areas are closed off. The individual picnic tables, barbecues and bathrooms are open, though.

San Luis Reservoir State Recreation area is open to day-use parking and boating.

Tulare County

All county parks are open, although amenities like playgrounds are still closed. Tulare County Parks & Recreation also encourages social distancing in all parks.

Lake Kaweah and Lake Success reopened its boat ramps, parking lots and restrooms Wednesday.

