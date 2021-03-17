Where you can enjoy quality green beer this St. Patrick’s Day

Tioga Sequoia Brewing is decked out for St. Patrick’s day down to the very beer people will be drinking.

Beer Garden Manager William Compton said their greed beer is actually brewed green, so St. Paddy’s Day partiers won’t have to worry about the green dye that can ruin a smile.

Tioga Sequoia will be celebrating food trucks Real Philly Cheesesteaks and Taco La Vaporera, outdoor seating, a specialty Irish Stout Brew and of course their green beer.

The event kicked off at 4:00 pm and runs until 10:00 pm.