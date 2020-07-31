Where is Natalie Jones: Family of missing Georgia woman desperate for answers

HEARD COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The family of a Georgia woman who vanished in early July is begging for answers about what has happened to their loved one.

Young mom, Natalie Pearl Jones disappeared on July 5th. Jones, age 27, was last seen in Opelika, Alabama near River Chase Drive. Jones had driven from Heard County, Georgia to Jackson’s Gap, Alabama to celebrate the Fourth of July with friends.

WRBL News 3 got chance to talk to Jones’ sister, Jessica Bishop. “We just want her home and we love her and this is hard,” says Bishop.

Since Jones’ disappearance, her family has not stopped searching for her. They have tried to retrace Jones’ steps on the day she disappeared. “What we’ve done as a family is just hours on the road, driving the route she may have taken, going down dirty roads in Franklin. We’ve just done a lot of driving.”

Bishop told News 3, the Heard County Sheriff’s Department is leading the investigation not the GBI.

“They are not the lead on this case, and the reason why she’s on the GBI missing persons list because we as a family requested for her to be added to that list.”

Bishop says she just wants her sister to come home. The family won’t stop until they get the answers they are looking for. “This is hard and this is truly exhausting and we are not going to stop, we are continuing to push until we find her.”

Jones is about 5′ 3″ tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has blue eyes and brown hair with blond highlights. She has multiple tattoos, including “Isaac” on her left wrist, “Trent” on her right wrist, a star diagram from shoulder to shoulder on her back, along with “Trent” and a baby footprint on her right foot. Jones was last seen wearing a pink blouse with white shorts, and black sandals with a bow.

Jones has a very distinctive car, a hot pink four door Chevrolet Cavalier with a blue stripe. The car’s Georgia license plate number is RVE6177.

The family is asking anyone with information on Natalie Jones’ wherabout or anyone who has seen her car to please contact investigators immediately. You can call Lt. Dan Boswell at 706-675-3329 or 911.