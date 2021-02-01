‘Where did he go?’: Search continues for Sanger man missing since Friday

SANGER, California (KGPE) – Search and Rescue crews continue to search for a 71-year-old Sanger man days after he went missing.

Ronald Nagata was last seen at his home on the 31000 block of South Macdonough around 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said that Nagata was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and paranoia and it is vital that he takes his daily medication.

“What could have happened?” said Nagata’s friend Arcadio Viveros. “You start wondering, ‘Where did he go? “Why is he not found?'”

Viveros lives in Watsonville in Santa Cruz County. Back in 1967, he met Nagata while standing in the registration line for Reedley College.

“I think we took most of the art course together in college,” said Viveros.

Viveros describes his life-long friend as an excellent artist and potter, who had a strong personality.

“It has been non-stop for us since Saturday evening,” said Tony Botti with Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Botti said around 60 Search and Rescue members continue to scour Nagata’s neighborhood using helicopters, motorcycles, and on foot.

“So far, no sign of him,” said Botti. “But we are not going to stop.”

Around 15 more deputies will be added to the team on Tuesday. Nagata was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, white t-shirt, and jeans. He is approximately 5’6″ and 200 lbs.

Viverous is hopeful that soon he will be able to pick up his phone and call his old classmate.

“He is a soul of gold,” said Viverous. “I am very sad but I am very hopeful that we can meet again.”

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with any information, any surveillance video to call them at 559-600-3111.