When can you get the COVID-19 vaccine in Fresno County? Here’s what you need to know.

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Officials from the Fresno County Department of Public Health released the schedule for the COVID-19 vaccine rollout Tuesday.
Phase 1A
Tier 1 – January
Vaccinating now
- Acute care, psychiatric and correctional facility hospitals
- Skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, and similar settings for older or medically vulnerable individuals
- Paramedics, EMTs and others providing emergency medical services
- Dialysis centers
- Long term care facilities
Tier 2 – January
Vaccinating now
- Intermediate care facilities for persons who need continuous nursing supervision and supportive care
- Public health field staff
- Primary care clinics, including Federally Qualified Health Centers, Rural Health Centers, correctional facility clinics, and urgent care clinics
- Home health care and in-home supportive services
- Community health workers, including promotoras
Tier 3 – January
Vaccinating next
- Specialty clinics
- Laboratory workers
- Dental and other oral health clinics
- Pharmacy staff not working in settings at higher tiers
Phase 1B
Tier 1 – February
- Individuals 75+
- Food and Agriculture
- Education and Childcare
- Emergency Services
Tier 2 – March
- Individuals 65+ (with underlying medical conditions)
- Incarcerated individuals- jails/prisons
- Transportation and logistics
- Critical manufacturing
- Industrial, commercial, residential and sheltering facilities
- Homeless/unhoused
Phase 1C
- Individuals 50-74 years of age
- 16-49 years with underlying medical conditions/disabilities that place them at high risk for severe COVID-19 illness and death
- Water and waste management, defense, energy, chemical and hazardous, communication and IT, financial services
- Government operations/community services
Further and updated information will be available at the Fresno County Department of Public Health website.
