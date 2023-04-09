Authorities are investigating a suspicious death that took place in San Diego on Saturday, police said.

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE / KGPE) – A man under suspicion of homicide is now behind bars following a shooting in Visalia Saturday night, according to Visalia Police.

Officers say they were dispatched around 9:20 p.m. to an address in the 300 block of NE Third Avenue for a report of shots fired.

Upon their arrival, they say they found a wheelchair-bound man suffering from several gunshot wounds; he was taken to an area hospital for treatment but later passed away.

Investigators say they found 30-year-old Carlos Ayala near the scene, determined he was a suspect, and recovered the gun they believe he used in the shooting.

Detectives learned Ayala’s mother and the victim had previously been in a disturbance, with officers telling yourcentralvalley.com that it is alleged that the victim had made some “rude remarks” towards Ayala’s mother. Ayala ultimately confronted the victim before allegedly shooting him multiple times.

Ayala was booked into the Tulare County Pre-Trial Facility on suspicion of homicide.

The investigation into this case continues and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Kyle Kalender at (559) 713-4156.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can also reach out by using Visalia Police Department’s Anonymous Tip Line at (559) 713-4738.