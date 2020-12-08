What was that?: “Stay at home” alert buzzes phones across California

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) —  The State of California Office of Emergency Service issued an alert Tuesday afternoon. 

The Governor’s Office of Emergency Services issued the region-wide emergency alerts at noon on Tuesday, asking residents to stay home except for essential activities.

The following alert was sent via text message through the Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) system to cell phone users across Southern California and the San Joaquin Valley:

“State of California: New public health stay at home order in your area. COVID-19 is spreading rapidly. Stay home except for essential activity. Wear a mask. Keep your distance. Visit covid19.ca.gov”

State of California Office of Emergency Service

The geographically-targeted text messages was sent to residents in the San Joaquin Valley counties of: Calaveras, Fresno, Kern, Kings, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, San Benito, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Tulare, and Tuolumne.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com