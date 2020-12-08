What was that?: “Stay at home” alert buzzes phones across California

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The State of California Office of Emergency Service issued an alert Tuesday afternoon.

The Governor’s Office of Emergency Services issued the region-wide emergency alerts at noon on Tuesday, asking residents to stay home except for essential activities.

The following alert was sent via text message through the Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) system to cell phone users across Southern California and the San Joaquin Valley:

“State of California: New public health stay at home order in your area. COVID-19 is spreading rapidly. Stay home except for essential activity. Wear a mask. Keep your distance. Visit covid19.ca.gov” State of California Office of Emergency Service

The geographically-targeted text messages was sent to residents in the San Joaquin Valley counties of: Calaveras, Fresno, Kern, Kings, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, San Benito, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Tulare, and Tuolumne.