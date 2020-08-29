What the state’s new reopening plan means for the Central Valley

CENTRAL VALLEY, Calif. (KSEE) – On Friday, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a new reopening plan for California based on tiers — each color represents to what degree a county can reopen.

Purple tier: Widespread risk level, most non-essential indoor operations are closed.

Red tier: Substantial risk level, some non-essential indoor business operations are closed.

Orange tier: Moderate risk level, some business operations are open with modifications.

Yellow tier: Minimal risk level, most business operations are open with modifications.

Under what tier a county falls under is based on the county’s test positivity and case rate.

Most of the state, including the Central Valley, falls under the purple tier. To see where your county falls under and what can and can’t open, click here.

In order to get to the red tier, which allows for the reopening of schools, counties can’t see more than seven new daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people and its positivity rate has to be 8% or less.

That means Fresno County would have to be seeing no more than roughly 70 new COVID-19 cases per day, but according to the state website, it’s seeing about 165 cases. Its positivity rate also sits at 11%.

“These are the new guidelines, these color-coded guidelines that we’re putting forward to get us through this flu season,” Newsom said.

There’s a mandatory 21-day wait time between tier moves, counties must meet the metrics for the next tier for two straight weeks and counties can only move one tier at a time. Counties are assessed weekly.

“Still today, once a county is off purple and they’re in red, they would still have to wait two weeks to open up schools,” California Health & Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said.

Fresno County’s high levels of transmission are due in part to gatherings.

“We’re really sacrificing larger, more important goals for maybe some short-term rewards, and people really need to think through exactly what the price is for having these gatherings,” Fresno County Interim Health Officer Dr. Rais Vohra said.

However, this new plan does allow for the reopening indoor operations at hair salons and barbershops with strict modifications. Shopping centers can also open indoors but with a 25% maximum capacity.

Newsom said the plan was made with the reality that the state will be living with COVID-19 for a long time.

“We must deal with this reality and live with this fundamental truth until there is a vaccine until we have the kind of therapeutics that can substantially mitigate the spread and the impact of COVID-19,” he said.

