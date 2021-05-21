What the new guidelines will look like for downtown Fresno as state plans to reopen June 15

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Excitement in the air at Chukchansi Ball Park in downtown Fresno as masked fans watched the sold game at a limited capacity.

“To have to turn people away is a reminder that people are ready to come back and be in outdoor venues like ours so we are thrilled to be able to look at the later part of our season and operate more normally,” said Grizzlies President Derek Franks.

Right now, just the park is restricted to one-third capacity, over 3,000 fans, due to state COVID-19 restrictions but after June 15 those seats expected to be a lot fuller.

“We are still looking to see what June 15 will look like for us but we know that we will be able to expand past 33%,” said Franks.

State officials say that come the middle of June all businesses and venues under 10,000 people can open at full capacity. Vaccinated people will not have to wear masks and social distancing is not required unless the business requires it.

However, the state is recommending events with more than 10,000 attendees like concerts, festivals and sporting events require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test. If the person does neither they would be asked to wear a mask.

Chukchansi’s capacity is 10,800.

Fresno Downtown Partnership President Jimmy Cerracchio says not just Chukchansi will be getting back to normal. He says his organization is already planning a return of Arthop, parades, and other events downtown.

“I think it is fantastic news. It is going to be great for our businesses and all of downtown,” said Downtown Fresno Partnership President Jimmy Cerracchio.

Nothing has been set in stone but the president of the Grizzlies and the Downtown Partnership says much more will be announced in the coming weeks.