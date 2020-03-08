What monitoring a confirmed novel coronavirus case will look like

Fresno County became the second in the Central Valley to confirm a novel coronavirus case Saturday

FRESNO, California (KGPE) — Now that a test has turned positive for novel coronavirus — also known as COVID-19 — in Fresno County, monitoring protocol is expected to ramp up in the coming days to ensure the infection doesn’t spread in the community.

The Fresno County Department of Public Health reported Saturday night a couple returned home Friday after being on a Grand Princess cruise ship. The two submitted themselves to testing, with one of the tests coming back positive.

The couple and their family are now self-monitoring.

At last check, Fresno County still had dozens of potential cases on the table. When it comes to self-monitoring, staff under community health division manager Joe Prado are providing oversight by actively checking in with patients.

“We’re following up with individuals and monitoring them for 14 days, which is the incubation period. When we check-in daily], we want them to take temperature checks. We communicate with them to see how they’re feeling,” Prado said.

But, when a case turns positive, Prado said the response “triples in size.” What does that mean? Well, based on past responses to measles, tuberculosis, and other infectious diseases — Prado’s teams would start tracking their patients.

“We want to see who they came in contact with. So, a great example is when we had that measles exposure out at Fashion Fair Mall. I think we interviewed like 500 individuals,” Prado said.

What it comes down to is keeping in touch with all health care providers — especially now that the county has a confirmed case.

“We’re really staying connected with our partners in our community. Mainly, the medical providers, our schools, our first responders and our local governments,” FCDPH Director David Pomaville.

FCDPH stresses there is no immediate threat to the general public. Also, it is not recommending event cancellations or closures of any kind at this time.

