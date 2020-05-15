‘We’ve made so much progress’; Fresno County urges Newsom to allow some businesses to reopen

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Fresno County is yet to meet the state’s requirements to move into Phase 2 of reopening businesses shut following the shelter-in-place order, but there is a push from within to change that.

Interim Health Officer Dr. Rais Vohra says the county’s large population makes it harder to reach the state’s benchmarks.

“When you do the math, that’s kind of what we’re allowed to have is no more than seven new cases per day for our county of a million people, and also no deaths for 14 days, and that applies to all counties,” said Dr. Vohra.

Fresno County Administrative Officer Jean Rousseau said the no deaths for 14 days requirement is “unattainable” for Fresno County.

“I’ll quote the governor from a March 28 article. Quote, ‘I know there is a lot of appropriate attention on how many confirmed cases there are. We look less to those numbers, more to the hospitalization and ICU numbers to drive our policy,'” said Rousseau during a press conference Thursday. 

He said the current state requirements aren’t consistent with that statement.

Both Rousseau and Dr. Vohra argued that hospitals in Fresno County haven’t been overwhelmed, and could likely handle a second surge of cases.

When it comes to testing numbers, some say Fresno County is on the right track.

“Right now the county of Fresno has the capability of doing about 900 tests a day. This is a far cry from where we were just two months ago when we were only able to do maybe 50 tests a day. Here shortly we’ll be at the point where we will be able to do 1500 tests a day,” said Fresno County Supervisor Nathan Magsig. “Because we’ve made so much progress, it’s time to open our businesses now.”

Counties need to have their roadmap for reopening approved by the state before they can move into Phase 2. Fresno County will be sending a letter to Governor Newsom Friday outlining its plan.

