There will be showers in Central California Saturday and Sunday mornings.

Rain arrived in Fresno around 11:00 p.m. Friday.

Weekend totals will be greater to the north than to the south.

Sunday morning’s round will be considerably weaker than Saturday, although neither are expected to be big rain or snow-makers.

Temperatures will be a little warmer overnight and a little cooler during the day.

The week ahead looks dry.