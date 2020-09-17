West Hills Community College District to continue remote online instruction for spring semester

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
West Hills College Lemoore_69805536

COALINGA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The West Hills Community College District announced on Thursday that West Hills College Coalinga, West Hills College Lemoore, and the North District Center will continue with remote, online instruction for the spring 2021 semester.

 “It is important that we clarify the path for our students for spring 2021,” said WHCCD Chancellor Stuart Van Horn. “If conditions improve in the coming months, we can pivot to more traditional instructional delivery.” 

In addition, the district says they will extend virtual, remote services delivery through Jan. 3, 2021.

“We remain fully confident that, while we may look differently in the future, we will emerge a stronger organization in our relentless pursuit of student success,” said Van Horn. The district will continue to update their students, staff, and the public with new updates as they become available.

