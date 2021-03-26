“We’re the ones that come out, we’re first there,” American Red Cross’ Disaster Action Team

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – The Disaster Action Team or DAT is a team made up of individuals on call responding to local disasters 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

“We’re basically the boots on the ground. We’re the ones that come out, we’re first there, we’re usually at a house fire, well before the pandemic, we were usually there when the fire was still burning, that’s how fast we respond out to these things,” said Joaquin “Jake” Gonzales, a DAT Member with the American Red Cross.

The team gathers information, provides counsel, comfort and direction to victims on how to move forward.

“Most people when they’re in a house fire, they’re in shock, they don’t know what to do next, where to start and we’re just kind of that person that sparks the recovery process and then we walk with them hand and hand through the whole process.”

Registered nurse, Debby Dailey,with the American Red Cross lost her family home to a fire when she was just a teen and still remembers the red cross being there for her and her family.

“It was one of the most memorable Christmas’ that is still in my head and to bring that back you got to pay it forward when you know that feeling and you’ve been through it.”

Which brought her to the reason she’s been volunteering with the Red Cross for more than four decades.

“Everybody wants to be loved, they love food in their stomach, they want a roof over their head, and they want to know that they’re safe. They could put their head down, they could go to sleep and they’re going to be safe, that’s why I do it.”

We invite you to join us in supporting our local Red Cross. They are collecting money to help with emergency response efforts.