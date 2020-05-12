‘We’re just trying to survive,’ says Waffle Shop owner – but Fresno’s mayor wants collaboration

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – A Fresno City Councilmember is defending the Waffle Shop in northwest Fresno after the restaurant was caught defying state and city orders for several days.

For several days, the restaurant has been serving dine-in customers and the owner is facing thousands of dollars in fines.

“We’re not trying to fight with the city, we’re just trying to survive. We’re essential just like everybody else,” said Ammar Ibrahim, owner of Waffle Shop.

Over the weekend, a man was detained by police outside the Waffle Shop after several people blocked the entrance. The incident was captured on camera.

Fresno City Councilmember for District 6 Garry Bredefeld is reacting says he is standing in solidarity with local business owners.

“They put a citizen in handcuffs yesterday, who is trying to support this businessman feeding his children,” Bredefeld said.

Bredefeld says he has a ‘six-point-plan’ that includes ending the ‘shelter in place’ order and allowing businesses like the Waffle Shop to open back up freely.

“He’s got everything on the line, they’re trying to destroy him,” he said.

Bredefeld calling out Mayor Lee Brand and his fellow city councilmembers to end the current ‘shelter in place’ order.

In his own ‘six-point-plan’, he suggests fines should be sent by mail and police should not be involved.

“The code enforcement officers should no longer come to premises, if they’re intent on destroying businesses, do it via mail,” Bredefeld said.

But Bredefeld stressed the fight is not with police or code enforcement officers. He says he understands they have a job to do. Bredefeld also wants the mandatory mask order and the one-customer-per-every-five-hundred square feet order to be removed.

Mayor Lee Brand released the following statement in response:

“The absolute quickest way we can safely restart our local economy is by working together. Calling each other names isn’t going to solve anything. I spend every waking moment of every day working on plans to safely get the people of Fresno back to work. To reach that goal, I am collaborating with every Councilmember except for one, as well as the County, my fellow Big City Mayors, my staff and a large and diverse group of community leaders. Today is the first day that eight categories of retailers opened their doors as Authorized Businesses – and all other retailers can do contactless curbside pickup and delivery. I am confident we can accelerate our economic recovery as long as we work together.”

The incident did not take place in Councilmember Garry Bredefeld’s District 6, but in Fresno City Councilmember Mike Karbassi’s District 2. In a statement, Karbassi says something like this will not happen again:

“An incident like that will not happen again…And more importantly, in order for meaningful policy change to occur you need 4 votes and the ability to work with your colleagues.. press conferences don’t fix issues, action does.” “I’ve spoken with the owner and respect his difficult situation he is in.. “I wish I could snap my fingers and safely open all restaurants, but the county and state have to sign off on that”.. we’re working on getting that flexibility from the state..”

The owner of the Waffle Shop says he does not know when he will reopen.

