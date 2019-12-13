‘We’re always going to have his memories’: killed sailor’s body comes home

MA3 Oscar Temores died Nov. 30 after getting into a crash while on-duty

LEMOORE, California (KGPE) — Final goodbyes are being prepared by the family of Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Oscar Temores. The Lemoore-native died nearly two weeks ago after getting into a crash while on-duty in Virginia.

To show their support, Naval Air Station Lemoore hosted the beginning of Temores’ procession back home. The motorcade arrived a little after 11 a.m. and everyone on base lined the route.

NAS Lemoore’s Commanding Officer, Captain Doug Peterson, said the base started making plans as soon they learned Temores was from the area.

“We offered whatever help we could do to the family to make sure [the family’s] journey was as peaceful and as graceful as it could be,” Peterson said.

After leaving the naval air station, the motorcade headed to People’s Funeral Chapel in Hanford. It was there where family, friends, and strangers gathered to share their grief.

For his family, Temores’ death hit hard. He was already planning to come back home in January. Alfredo Loera, his father-in-law, said Temores bought plane tickets the same day he died.

Celina Martinez, Temores’ mother, said her son loved to help others. In the days after his death, she learned her son helped his friends at his base study for ranking exams.

“Oscar was very humble. He never bragged about moving up in rank. His own friends were the ones that told us about what he did.”

Temores leaves behind his wife, Bethany, and their 2-year-old son, Damien.

“He was just that type of person that would always want to be around family and friends,” said Loera. “Every time it was just him and I, we would talk about so many things.”

As his family prepares their final goodbyes, they’re just thankful for the time they were able to spend with him.

“The good thing is we’re always going to have his memories,” said Martinez.

Family described all the support they’ve gotten as “overwhelming.” They thank everyone for their good wishes.

They also invite everyone the services at St. Peter Prince of the Apostles Church in Lemoore.

Public Viewing: Friday, Dec. 13, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Funeral Mass: Saturday, Dec. 14, begins at 10 a.m.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.