‘We’re all good neighbors’; Dinuba neighborhood rocked after deadly officer-involved shooting

DINUBA, California (KGPE) – A Dinuba woman was shot and killed by a police officer during an exchange of gunfire Monday, Dinuba police say.

It started after officers responded to a call for a disturbance between the woman and a neighbor around 1 p.m. Monday afternoon on Millard Way near Crawford Avenue in Dinuba. They say they had deescalated the situation when they heard a gunshot and one of the neighbors, a woman in her 40s, came back outside.

“She shot at least one round in their direction, the officers returned fire and at least one shot struck the victim in the upper body,” said Lt. Abel Iriarte with the Dinuba Police Department.

#BREAKING: Woman shot by Dinuba Police has died at the hospital. Dinuba police say two officers responded to a disturbance call, thought they had calmed the situation but say the woman came outside with a gun and began firing at them. They say an officer shot her in the chest. pic.twitter.com/8ftOqUPFUD — Kirsten Mitchell (@Kirsten_TV) March 10, 2020

The woman was transported to the hospital in critical condition and later passed away.

Linda’s Peek’s mother was watching her kids a couple of doors down from the shooting. Her mother’s home was hit by a bullet, one striking a plant, then hitting a wooden pillar out front.

Scary. A bullet spliced a plant and hit a pillar in front of Linda’s mothers home a few doors down from the deadly officer involved shooting in #Dinuba this afternoon. She says her kids were feet away in the living room when it happened. @CBS47 @KSEE24 pic.twitter.com/m0fFrbekK2 — Kirsten Mitchell (@Kirsten_TV) March 10, 2020

“It’s just super scary because my kids are here and it’s like a foot away from the window and the window is the living room and that’s where the kids play. It’s just terrifying,” said Peek.

“Nothing ever goes on here,” said Rose Ware.

Many neighbors describe the neighborhood as mostly quiet.

“We have all these neighbors around us and we’ve all been here for years and we’re all good neighbors, we all get along,” said Ware.

“Pretty sad, whatever happened,” said Rudy Garza.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office will conduct a full investigation and hand it over to the District Attorney’s Office where they will determine if the officer’s actions were justified.

The officers involved will be placed on paid administrative leave pending the investigation, Dinuba Police said.

