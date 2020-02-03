‘We’re a Niner family’: Valley fans gather to support 49ers

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — Dozens of fans took in all the Super Bowl excitement.

On Sunday it was all things 49ers in Fresno, from decorations to food, and good company.

“If you couldn’t be in Miami for the big game…then the next best thing right here with all the family,” Angelo Castro says.

The Niner Empire of Fresno club held a watch party and the fans were ready to cheer on their team.

Many of the die-hard San Francisco 49er fans we spoke with say they have been waiting eight years for the red and gold to take the field again in the big game.

“We’ve been waiting a couple of years, since 2012,” says Luis Lozano, Niner Empire of Fresno club president. Castro agreed, “It’s awesome, a good feeling, it’s, it’s so exciting.”

From the long-time fans, to the newest ones, there definitely was a lot of Niner pride and even some girl power.

“I wanted to be a coach so I watch how the coaches are and how they play and stuff,” says Ariana Ruiz.

The nine-year-old spends her time watching football with her family.

After hearing the 49ers hired Katie Sowers, Ruiz says she’s inspired even more so now that Sowers is the first woman to coach in a Super Bowl.

“I wanted to be the first one but I guess I’ll be the second one,” Ruiz said.

Her family is super proud.

“Just inspiring as a woman and having little girls come up, and see that it is possible,” says Ruiz’s mother.

While fans were tuned into the screen and the score, win or lose, the atmosphere is really all about family.

“We’re all strangers, we don’t know each other, everybody doesn’t know everybody, we’re not related but with these niners, that’s what causes us to be related, so we’re a Niner family,” says Lozano.

