Wendy’s to give out free chicken nuggets at every location Friday

(WJHL) – Wendy’s has decided to offer everyone who goes through the drive-thrus on Friday free chicken nuggets.
According to a tweet from Wendy’s the nuggets are completely free with no other purchase necessary or strings attached.
Customers can order a 4-piece spicy or crispy nugget entree at no charge on Friday. The offer is available at all Wendy’s drive-thrus.
According to the tweet, the chain decided to offer free nuggets after seeing the outpouring of love during the COVID-19 pandemic.
