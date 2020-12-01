Wells Fargo helps Central Valley Food Bank with surprise donation

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Wells Fargo surprised the Central Valley Food Bank with a surprise donation Tuesday morning.

Tim Rios from Wells Fargo surprised the Food Bank with a $50,000 grant.

Wells Fargo presented the check around 6:30 a.m. before the Central Valley Food Bank team headed out to deliver food in Raymond to help support those affected by the Creek Fire.

For more information on how you can help the Central Valley Food Bank visit their website.