Prosecutors: Thief dropped journal with list of homes to hit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) —Authoritiesin Tennessee say they busted a well-organized burglar after he allegedly dropped a notebook during a break-in that contained a list of other places he planned to target.

Robert Shull Goddard, 49, is accused of smashing a glass door and breaking into a Nashville area home on Jan. 29, stealing a TV and a gun from the residents, according to records filed in Davidson County court.

But prosecutors said Goddard left something behind that allowed authorities to solve the case — a notebook that listed multiple addresses, including one for another home a few miles away that had been burglarized that same day, The Tennessean reported. Investigators were able to identify the suspect, in part, through notes his daughter left in the journal, along with her address.

Goddard was caught on video kicking in the back door of another house the next day, court records state.

He was arrested last week and was being held on a $15,000 bond for felony burglary and theft charges, jail records showed. It’s unclear whether he has an attorney who can comment on his behalf.