Police: Reported Civil War cannonball was actually a buoy

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) —Thedigging of a swimming pool revealed what could have been a dangerous discovery in South Carolina.

But, as news outlets report, the round object found by workers in Charleston on Wednesday afternoon was much less thrilling.

A reported Civil War cannonball turned out to be a wooden buoy, Charleston police spokesman Charles Francis said.

The workers weren’t completely misguided by the solid object. A worker in Missouri discovered a cannonball lodged in a Kansas City area tree he that he was hired to take down last September. And, a Florida man digging a grave for his dog in his backyard found a rusty cannonball in January 2018.

Nonetheless, there were no major impacts to the wooden buoy discovery this week in Charleston. The police spokesman said there weren’t even road closures over the reportedly historic weapon.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

