No cat-astrophe: Police find kittens in ‘suspicious package’

NEW MIAMI, Ohio (AP) — A police bomb squad responding to a suspicious package call at an Ohio church made an unexpected discovery: six newborn kittens and their mother inside a duffel bag.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office says its bomb squad was called to a church in New Miami on Thursday. When the responding officers heard purring instead of ticking coming from the black bag, they used their X-ray equipment to view what was inside.

The day-old kittens and their mother were found along with a note stating they had been born on Wednesday.

“Mom’s name is Sprinkles,” the note also read. “She began giving birth at 2 p.m.”

A post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page said mother and kittens “are doing well and are warm, cozy and fed.” They were being cared for at a local humane society.