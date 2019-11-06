Breaking News
Mangoes spilled from truck in Maryland make for traffic mess

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Mangoes spilling from an overturned tractor trailer caused a not-so-sweet morning commute on the Beltway in Maryland.

News outlets report the truck overturned early Wednesday on Interstate 495 in Bethesda. Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service spokesman Pete Piringer says one person suffered minor injuries.

It’s unclear what caused the truck to roll onto its side. The Washington Post reports that traffic backed up for miles (kilometers) around 6 a.m. while two lanes of the highway were closed.

