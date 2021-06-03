Hunt is on for Burmese pythons, Florida natives’ arch-enemy

FRESNO, California (KGPE) - After 38-year-old Fannie Chindapheth reportedly fell into a Fresno canal on Wednesday afternoon, the Fresno Fire Department is highlighting the dangers to the public.

“Even the most expert swimmer is going to have a very difficult time in these conditions. These waters can move five, six, seven, eight mph which doesn't sound like a lot but when you're in the water and being swept away it's incredible how fast that is,” said Shane Browne, the public information officer with the Fresno Fire Department.

Brown said they frequently get calls throughout the summer and added that canals aren’t designed for people to jump in and cool off.

“We’re in a severe drought so the water levels in those reservoirs are lower. So the flows may not be as strong as they were in the past but they're still too strong for even the best of the human swimmer. You can’t compete with these,” he said. "And specifically when you have obstacles like what we see behind us, a low head dam where water travels from a high point to a low point, it creates a very turbulent heavy energy, a lot of power in that area that makes it almost impossible for a swimmer to exit it.”

Brown said fire rescue teams searched the waters for Chindapheth on Wednesday for more than two hours before calling the search off.

As it gets hotter, families throughout the Valley are looking to cool off including in lakes or rivers, and summer is one of the busiest seasons for water rescue teams.

Brown said prevention is the best plan, but if someone falls into the water, the quicker someone else calls 911 the better.