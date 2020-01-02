Happy New Year! Your Corvette has been speared by a signpost

Weird News
Posted: / Updated:

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A flying highway sign gave a driver an unwelcome New Year’s Eve gift when it impaled the rear window of his Corvette during a highway mishap that left multiple vehicles damaged in south Florida.

The large highway merge sign speared the rear window of the car Tuesday afternoon on the northbound lanes of I-95, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) from Miami, WSVN-TV reported.

Investigators think the sign flew into the air when it was struck by another vehicle and was launched into the Corvette’s windshield, authorities told the station.

Photos from the scene showed the yellow sign jutting straight out from the shattered window. The driver wasn’t hurt.

Up to five vehicles were involved in crashes while apparently trying to avoid the sign before it struck the Corvette, but no serious injuries were reported, The Sun-Sentinel reported.

