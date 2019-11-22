Deer with snout stuck in Halloween bucket is rescued

PUTNAM VALLEY, N.Y. (AP) — Animal control officers in New York came to the aid of a deer that had a plastic Halloween bucket stuck to its snout.

TV station WABC reports that that the yearling deer was spotted in Putnam Valley northeast of New York City with its snout in a pumpkin-shaped bucket.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation and Putnam Valley Animal Control made the rescue on Wednesday. Authorities say the bucket was stuck to the deer’s snout for four days.

The community nicknamed the animal Little Pumpkin.

