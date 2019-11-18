Camel, cow, donkey found roaming together along Kansas road

Breaking News
GODDARD, Kan. (AP) — Authorities have found the owners of a camel, cow and donkey that were spotted roaming together along a Kansas road in a grouping reminiscent of a Christmas Nativity scene.

Police in Goddard had asked for help over the weekend in a Facebook post locating the owners of the “three friends traveling together (towards a Northern star).” The post said that if police couldn’t find the owners, they would be “halfway toward a live nativity this Christmas season.”

Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Lt. Tim Meyers says the animals belonged to an employee of the nearby Tanganyika Wildlife Park.

Amid the search, one poster inquired, “Are there 3 wise looking men near?” Another said, “who knows, they may lead you to the second coming.”

Goddard is about 15 miles (24 kilometers) west of Wichita.

