Weekend late-night service for some FAX bus routes, running until midnight

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Area Express will be starting a new Saturday night service.

Starting on Tuesday, November 12, FAX will operate Late Night Service on weekends and Saturdays on routes 1, 9, 28, 32, and 38 and Handy Ride until approximately midnight.

FAX passengers that typically ride the very last bus of the night on weekdays should note that service will be ending an hour earlier on these routes.

See below for the “last trip of the night” times Monday through Saturday.

Our October Newsletter is filled with exciting news! 🎃🚍

Get access to all the latest FAX information, including upcoming new late-night bus service, updated information on our Title VI Program, and much more!



Full Newsletter Here ➡️ https://t.co/OtWxhfzjJD pic.twitter.com/hTJP7VbKE7 — @FresnoFAX (@FresnoFAX) October 25, 2019

¡Nuestro boletín de octubre está lleno de noticias! 🎃🚍 Obtenga acceso a toda la información más reciente sobre FAX, incluido el nuevo servicio de autobuses nocturnos, información actualizada sobre nuestro programa Título VI y mucho más.



Boletín ➡️ https://t.co/C8Y1RrvOnc pic.twitter.com/QVTxeQAPVt — @FresnoFAX (@FresnoFAX) October 25, 2019

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.