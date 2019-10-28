Weekend late-night service for some FAX bus routes, running until midnight

Breaking News
FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Area Express will be starting a new Saturday night service.

Starting on Tuesday, November 12, FAX will operate Late Night Service on weekends and Saturdays on routes 1, 9, 28, 32, and 38 and Handy Ride until approximately midnight.

FAX passengers that typically ride the very last bus of the night on weekdays should note that service will be ending an hour earlier on these routes.

See below for the “last trip of the night” times Monday through Saturday.

