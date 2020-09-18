Wednesday’s shootings push Fresno total to around 200 more than this time last year

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Another three fatal shootings on Wednesday pushes Fresno’s total shootings to 450 so far in 2020, according to the Fresno Police Department.

The number is a big jump from 2019’s figure, which at the same time was around 250 shootings. Wednesday’s fatal shootings also bring the city’s homicide total to 33 so far this year.

“We’ve definitely seen an increase in shootings and, as of last night, an increase in homicides as well,” said Sgt. Andre Benson.

Police statistics show 24 of the 33 homicides have been gang related.

The first two shootings on Wednesday occurred in broad daylight. The first was on Maple and Madison avenues and left one person dead and another in the hospital.

Less than two hours later, another shooting in Central Fresno, on Normal and McKinley avenues, left one person dead and another injured.

“Typically, we don’t have them back to back like that during the day time, but we were prepared yesterday to deal with them,” Benson said.

The incidents are not related, according to the police department. On Thursday, candles were laid out in front of the McKinley Market.

Benson said they’ve seen an increase in violence in the last couple of weeks in that area.

The third shooting on Wednesday happened at around 11 p.m. at Days Inn on Jensen and Second avenues and left one person dead and another wounded.

Benson said two of the three incidents on Wednesday were gang-related but did not release information on any possible suspects.

“Our detectives have worked all night on all three cases. We’re making significant progress,” he said.

Benson asked if anyone has information that could help with the investigations to contact the Fresno Police Department.

